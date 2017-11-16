Running LinkChecker on a Mac

LinkChecker is a utility written in Python for scanning and checking web page links, usually used for finding invalid or outdated pointers which need to be updated. The LinkChecker project is in a bit of flux right now because the original project (GitHub wummel/linkchecker) has gone completely quiet and presumably the original author is no longer interested in maintaining it. Luckily there is a new group of volunteers rallying around a new fork (GitHub linkcheck/linkchecker)

The project has a variety of packaged downloads, but they are not all updated yet from the newest source tree. On my Mac system I always had trouble making the old project work (usually getting an error like ImportError: No module named requests ). Switching to the new LinkChecker source and using Virtualenv have solved my problems! These are my steps for making this work; it’s pretty straightforward if you have some experience with Python-based utilities.

Prerequisites

Python

Virtualenv

First Time Installation

The first step is to create a working directory for LinkChecker and set up the virtual Python environment:

mkdir ~/linkchecker cd ~/linkchecker virtualenv env source env/bin/activate python --version

Next we’ll clone the latest LinkChecker and install it in the virtual Python environment:

git clone https://github.com/linkcheck/linkchecker.git . python setup.py sdist --manifest-only python setup.py build python setup.py install

Next, confirm that it’s installed and ready to run:

linkchecker linkchecker --help

Finally, start using the tool and check some websites, for example:

linkchecker --timeout 5 --check-extern https://tweetfave.com/ linkchecker -r 1 --timeout 5 --check-extern http://www.cantoni.org/2017/07/27/podcast-update-feed-reader

Running LinkChecker

The above steps are just needed for the first time. After that, you just need to enter the Virtualenv first: