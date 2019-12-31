Tech Advent Calendars – 2019

In past years I’ve listed a few favorite tech advent calendars, each focusing on a different technology and revealing some new content each day from December 1st through 25th. Each year I also have great plans to follow along with each as the days go by, but it’s not easy to keep up. Even though Christmas has passed, here’s my roundup of interesting technical advent calendars, which I’ll hopefully spend some time reading through over New Year’s!

Bekk Christmas deserves a special mention. This is quite an ambitious project with 12 separate advent collections covering CSS, Functional, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, Machine Learning, Open Source, Product, React, Security, Cloud, and UX; with 24 days each that’s over 288 separate articles/topics!

And finally take a look at Advent Planet 2019; this is a “planet” site which aggregates content from most of the above collections and several more I didn’t mention here

Good luck and happy 2020!

Photo credit: yto on Flickr