Tech Advent Calendars – 2019

In past years I’ve listed a few favorite tech advent calendars, each focusing on a different technology and revealing some new content each day from December 1st through 25th. Each year I also have great plans to follow along with each as the days go by, but it’s not easy to keep up. Even though Christmas has passed, here’s my roundup of interesting technical advent calendars, which I’ll hopefully spend some time reading through over New Year’s!
- 24 Accessibility – all subjects related to digital accessibility
- 24 ways – Web design and development
- 25 Days of Serverless – the first year for this collection from the Azure developer relations team
- Advent Calendar – Andrew Shitov – introducing a different programming language each day
- Advent of Code – featuring programming puzzles that gradually get more difficult (and which can be solved using any coding language or software)
- C# Advent
- Java Security Advent Calendar 2019 – daily Java security challenges (spot the vulnerability); also see WordPress and PHP collections from the last two years
- JVM Advent – The JVM Programming Advent Calendar – Java and JVM related languages
- Perl Advent Calendar – Perl! (there was also a Raku aka Perl 6 advent but it didn’t seem to come together)
- sysadvent – system administration topics
- Web Performance Calendar – One of my favorites, all about web performance; check out past years as well
Bekk Christmas deserves a special mention. This is quite an ambitious project with 12 separate advent collections covering CSS, Functional, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, Machine Learning, Open Source, Product, React, Security, Cloud, and UX; with 24 days each that’s over 288 separate articles/topics!
And finally take a look at Advent Planet 2019; this is a “planet” site which aggregates content from most of the above collections and several more I didn’t mention here
Good luck and happy 2020!
Photo credit: yto on Flickr