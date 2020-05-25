Top 40 Podcasts

Here in California we’ve entered our third month of sheltering in place and working from home. One positive is less time spent commuting, but that also means it’s been harder to keep up with my podcast subscriptions. Combine that with the fact that there are so many good podcasts out there and I’ve had to shorten my subscription list a little bit (and be pickier about which episodes to listen to).

Here’s my current Top 40* list of the best podcasts covering Technology/Software, Startups/Business, Woodworking/Makers and Sports:

Technology / Software

.NET Rocks! link feed .NET Rocks! is an Internet Audio Talk Show for Microsoft .NET Developers.

Agile for Humans link feed Agile for Human with Ryan Ripley is a weekly podcast dedicated to the individuals and interactions that make agile work. Our goal is to help you create safe and collaborative working environments where people are empowered to do their best work.

Arrested DevOps link feed Arrested DevOps is the podcast that helps you achieve understanding, develop good practices, and operate your team and organization for maximum DevOps awesomeness.

The Changelog link feed Conversations with the hackers, leaders, and innovators of software development. Hosts Adam Stacoviak and Jerod Santo face their imposter syndrome so you don’t have to. Expect in-depth interviews with the best and brightest in software engineering, open source, and leadership. This is a polyglot podcast. All programming languages, platforms, and communities are welcome. Open source moves fast. Keep up.

Code Story link feed Their tech. Their products. Their stories. Hosted by Noah Labhart, this show is a window into the digital startup world. In their own words, tech veterans share what it feels like to create a world class product, how to recover from critical mistakes, and how to scale your solution to the masses.

Command Line Heroes link feed Stories about the people transforming technology from the command line up.

Full Stack Radio link feed A podcast for developers interested in building great software products. Every episode, Adam Wathan is joined by a guest to talk about everything from product design and user experience to unit testing and system administration.

Girl Geek X link feed For women in tech, navigating your career can be as challenging as it is rewarding. Now, after giving female tech leaders a platform for over 10 years at Girl Geek Dinners, we’re sharing the best insight from women in tech every 1st and 3rd Monday. Whether you’re new to the tech world or at the height of your career, the Girl Geek X podcast has tips for you.

Hanselminutes with Scott Hanselman link feed Hanselminutes is Fresh Air for Developers. A weekly commute-time podcast that promotes fresh technology and fresh voices. Talk and Tech for Developers, Life-long Learners, and Technologists.

Import This link feed A Python Podcast for Humans.

MegaMaker link feed For digital makers who want to earn a living from the things they create. Indie software developers, designers, writers, entrepreneurs, artists, and other creatives!

On-Call Me Maybe link feed A podcast about building and operating reliable software.

Page it to the Limit link feed Page It to the Limit is a podcast that focuses on what it means to operate software in production. Hosted by the PagerDuty Community Team, we cover the leading practices used in the software industry to improve both system reliability and the lives of the people responsible for supporting it.

Planet Performance Podcast link feed Interviews with Web Performance enthusiasts

Programming Leadership link feed A podcast to help great coders become skilled leaders, and build happy, high-performing software teams.

Real Talk JavaScript link feed Dive into JavaScript and Web development stories with hosts John Papa, Ward Bell, and Dan Wahlin.

Screaming in the Cloud link feed Screaming in the Cloud with Corey Quinn features conversations with domain experts in the world of Cloud Computing. Topics discussed include AWS, GCP, Azure, Oracle Cloud, and the “why” behind how businesses are coming to think about the Cloud.

Software Engineering Unlocked link feed In this show, I open you the doors to companies and thought leaders around the world. With my guests, I discuss software engineering best practices and pitfalls, and how they strive to build software people love.

The Stack Overflow Podcast link feed The Stack Overflow podcast is a weekly conversation about working in software development, learning to code, and the art and culture of computer programming. Hosted by Sara Chipps, Paul Ford, and Ben Popper, the series will feature questions from our community, interviews with fascinating guests, and hot takes on what’s happening in tech.

Talk Python To Me link feed Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by Michael Kennedy. The show covers a wide array of Python topics as well as many related topics. Our goal is to bring you the human story behind the Python packages and frameworks you know and love.

Track Changes link feed What happens when software eats the world? Industry veterans Paul Ford and Rich Ziade chat with their friends about technology, design, and business from a distinctly East Coast point of view.

Startups / Business

Bootstrapped Web link feed Bootstrapped Web is for entrepreneurs bootstrapping their startups, who believe that the best way to get to where we’re going is to learn by doing. Conversations, case studies, and interviews with entrepreneurs who are building profitable businesses online. Let’s do this.

Bright & Early link feed A podcast for people building early-stage startups. Join me each week as I talk to entrepreneurs, product people, designers, and marketing pros about their experiences during the early days of their startup.

Build Your SaaS – bootstrap in 2020 link feed Can you bootstrap a profitable startup in 2020? Thousands of entrepreneurs, developers, designers, and product people have tried to launch their own web apps. But with so many venture-backed startups now, is it still possible? Follow Jon and Justin as they build their podcasting SaaS, Transistor.fm.

The Important Thing link feed The Important Thing with Michael (“Rands”) Lopp and Lyle Troxell. Let’s spend a few minutes of your life listening and learning about an Important Thing.

Rogue Startups link feed The Rogue Startups podcast features two bootstrapped startup founders as they grow their businesses. We feature experts in the fields of sales, marketing, and product development to hear how they’re growth hacking their productized services, WordPress plugins, and SaaS products.

Slow & Steady link feed Join us as we share what it’s like to build and launch a bootstrapped startup while working for yourself full-time. Benedikt is working on Userlist with two other co-founders and Brian is running solo on a product to combat loneliness on remote teams.

Smart Passive Income link feed Pat Flynn from The Smart Passive Income Blog reveals all of his online business and blogging strategies, income sources and killer marketing tips and tricks so you can be ahead of the curve with your online business or blog.

Rework link feed A podcast by Basecamp about the better way to work and run your business. We bring you stories and unconventional wisdom from Basecamp’s co-founders and other business owners.

Startups For the Rest of Us link feed The longest running (and most popular) podcast for non-venture track startups, this show follow the stories of founders as they start, acquire, and grow SaaS companies.

Woodworking / Makers

Clearstory link feed From This Old House, Clearstory is a window that sheds light on the surprising stories behind our homes. Host Kevin O’Connor digs into the systems, structures and materials in our homes from unexpected angles. You’ll hear from Richard Trethewey, Tom Silva, Jeff Sweenor and the This Old House experts, as well as industry leaders, historians, and builders.

Essential Craftsman link feed In depth discussion of Essential Craftsman videos, related topics, spec house series, and more.

Made for Profit link feed Brad Rodriguez & John Malecki are talking business in the shop and helping you monetize as a Maker.

The Make or Break Show link feed The Make or Break Podcast is a weekly audio and video series that features amazing makers across the world. We dive into the greatest things they make as well as lessons learned from the things they break! Featuring woodworking, metalworking, electronics, 3d printing and more!

Makers Weekly link feed We showcase recently launched products and creative projects by today’s modern makers. We explore the problems they’re solving, the tech they’re using, and tactics they’ve deployed to get to market successfully.

Making It link feed Making It is a weekly audio podcast hosted by Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto. Three different makers with different backgrounds talking about creativity, design and making things with your bare hands.

The Modern Maker Podcast link feed The Modern Maker Podcast is a weekly podcast about making things by hand. From wood, to concrete, to leather, our hosts Ben Uyeda, Chris Salomone, and Mike Montgomery chat about what it’s like to be a “Maker” in it’s current state.

Sports

Danica Patrick Pretty Intense link feed I’m Danica Patrick and I’m Pretty Intense! I believe that each and every one of us has the power within ourselves to create the life that we really want. And I want to inspire you to go conquer your dreams, both professionally and personally.

NASCAR on NBC link feed Discussing the latest NASCAR news, including a weekly recap of races, events and a look ahead to what’s next in the sport. Guests include NBC Sports talent such as Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty.

Sports Illustrated Media link feed Welcome to the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. This podcast, which will be published weekly, will focus on all things sports media via interviews and roundtable discussions. Occasionally, an athlete or celebrity will drop by for a chat as well.

Sports Media with Richard Deitsch link feed The Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch is a weekly show that features interviews with members of the sports media about their work, as well as roundtables with sports media reporters about television, digital, audio/radio, print, and other forms of media.

*Technically there are 41 here, but 40 was a nice round number…

Photo by Alphacolor on Unsplash