Tableau Workbook Thumbnail Viewer by Claude

I’m a huge fan of Claude’s Artifacts feature, which lets you prompt Claude to create an interactive Single Page App (using HTML, CSS and JavaScript) and then view the result directly in the Claude interface, iterating on it further with the bot and then, if you like, copying out the resulting code.
<thumbnails> <thumbnail height='384' name='Commission Model' width='384'> iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAYAAAAGACAYAAACkx7W/AAAACXBIWXMAAA7DAAAOwwHHb6hk AAAgAElEQVR4nOzdZ3wd1Z34/8/cXlWuepclW7Jk2bIt23LHvYFNDS0EAiQQ0hOSbPaf3Syb 3SS/bDbLkiUBTCcQOhhj3HBTb1bvvfderqRb5/9AjoyxwDYYO0Tn/UQv3Tlzzpkzc+c7c+bO ... </thumbnail> ... </thumbnails>
Build an artifact – no react – that accepts XML in a textarea (either typed in or with an upload button). Below the textarea create a button called Go that inspects the XML, finds how many <thumbnail> elements are present, and reports that number below. The elements contain base64 encoded PNG images – after printing the number of thumbnail elements, for each one decode and display the image on the web page.
After a few iterations including adding buttons for removing the thumbnails and downloading the modified XML file, it worked! (Insert Aha! moment here.) Everything worked fine in the Claude console except for the download button. (I think there is some limitation when running in the iframe within Claude, but downloading and running locally worked fine.)