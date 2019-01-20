My Current Podcast Playlist

I like to periodically drop my podcast subscription list here for anyone interested, and so I can look back and see how my interests have changed :) (Search here for some previous updates.) Lately I’m mostly listening to software or startup podcasts, but have started following a lot of woodworking ones as well as I try to find time for my woodworking hobby!
Tech / Software
Hanselminutes – Fresh Talk and Tech for Developers [rss]
Build Your SaaS – running a startup in 2019 [rss]
Startups / Business
The Smart Passive Income Online Business and Blogging Podcast [rss]
Woodworking / Makers
Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto [rss]
The Modern Maker Podcast [rss]
The Green Woodworker Podcast [rss]
Forked Up: A Thug Kitchen Podcast [rss]
Sports
Sports Media with Richard Deitsch [rss]
