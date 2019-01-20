My Current Podcast Playlist

I like to periodically drop my podcast subscription list here for anyone interested, and so I can look back and see how my interests have changed :) (Search here for some previous updates.) Lately I’m mostly listening to software or startup podcasts, but have started following a lot of woodworking ones as well as I try to find time for my woodworking hobby!

Tech / Software

Hanselminutes – Fresh Talk and Tech for Developers [rss]

The Changelog [rss]

.NET Rocks! [rss]

Build Your SaaS – running a startup in 2019 [rss]

The Ars Technicast [rss]

Startups / Business

DataSnax Podcast [rss]

MegaMaker [rss]

Import This [rss]

The Tim Ferriss Show [rss]

The Smart Passive Income Online Business and Blogging Podcast [rss]

Woodworking / Makers

Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto [rss]

The Modern Maker Podcast [rss]

Made for Profit [rss]

The Green Woodworker Podcast [rss]

If You Build IT Podcast [rss]

Measuring Up Podcast [rss]

The Make or Break Show [rss]

Forked Up: A Thug Kitchen Podcast [rss]

Sports

NASCAR on NBC podcast [rss]

Sports Media with Richard Deitsch [rss]

Photo by Jason Rosewell on Unsplash