Tech Advent Calendars – 2016

It’s that time of the year again and I’m happy to see Advent calendars for many tech communities are still going strong. As in past years (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and for some reason skipped 2015), I’ve gathered a few here that I’ll be following this year:

In years past I also created a combined feed through Yahoo! Pipes, but sadly that service was shut down in 2015.

Luckily there is still a bit of RSS and feed infrastructure out there, including the aptly-named RSS Mix. Here’s a combined RSS feed with all of the above calendars: http://www.rssmix.com/u/8215936/rss.xml

Update: The RSS Mix feed was sometimes not working correctly, so I also created a mix using MailChimp’s ChimpFeedr service: http://mix.chimpfeedr.com/af982-Tech-Advent-2016

Update #2: From Perl Weekly I just learned about Advent Planet which combines all of the above advent calendars and more into one mega-advent!

Happy Holidays!